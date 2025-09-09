CBSE 2026 Board Exam: Private Candidate Form Submission Begins from Today; Know Eligibility

Summary These students will be eligible to appear for the board examinations scheduled to be held in February/March/April 2026, alongside regular candidates Students who passed in 2025 but wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects are also eligible to appear in the upcoming exam cycle as private candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the commencement of examination form submission for private candidates of Classes 10 and 12 from Tuesday, September 9, 2025. These students will be eligible to appear for the board examinations scheduled to be held in February/March/April 2026, alongside regular candidates.

As per the official notification, only students falling under specific eligibility categories will be allowed to register as private candidates. The form can be submitted online via the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE clarified that the following categories of students are eligible to apply: candidates from the 2024–25 academic session who were declared ‘Essential Repeat’ in the 2025 board examination results; those who were placed in the ‘Compartment’ category in either the Main or Supplementary Exams of 2025; and candidates who were marked as ‘Fail/Essential Repeat’ in the years 2020 to 2025.

Additionally, students who passed in 2025 but wish to improve their performance in one or more subjects are also eligible to appear in the upcoming exam cycle as private candidates. However, CBSE has made it clear that only one application form per student will be accepted, and no corrections or duplicate submissions will be entertained once the form is submitted.

The Board has urged all eligible students to carefully go through the instructions provided on the portal before filling out the examination form. Details regarding the fee structure, exam centre allocation, and admit card issuance are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

This announcement provides a crucial second chance for students looking to improve their academic standing or meet the requirements for higher education and competitive exams. Candidates are advised to complete their applications within the given timeline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.