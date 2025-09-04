CBSE Launches Dedicated Portal for CWSN Students to Avail Exam Relaxations

Summary This initiative is part of CBSE’s ongoing efforts to make the examination process more inclusive and accessible for all students The window for schools to fill in the required information and upload supporting documents on the portal will remain open from September 9 to September 22, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the launch of a dedicated online portal aimed at facilitating Children With Special Needs (CWSN) in availing exam-related facilities and exemptions. This initiative is part of CBSE’s ongoing efforts to make the examination process more inclusive and accessible for all students.

According to the board, if CWSN students wish to avail of any facilities or exemptions during the CBSE examinations, the respective schools must submit requests on their behalf through the newly launched CWSN web portal.

Schools are required to log in to the Pariksha Sangam portal using their existing credentials. Once logged in, the CWSN module will display a list of students marked as CWSN in the List of Candidates (LOC) data, along with the category-wise facilities available to them based on their type of disability.

“The schools should log-in to Pariksha Sangam portal using their login ID and password where in the CWSN module, they will be shown the list of the candidates who have marked as CWSN in the individual LOC data and the facilities permissible to each category of students as per their disability. If the students wish to avail any of the facilities, the same is to be selected by the school so that details would be automatically made available in the admit card itself. The examination centres can accordingly make the necessary arrangement for all such candidates causing no inconvenience to any candidate with special needs,” the notice reads.

The window for schools to fill in the required information and upload supporting documents on the portal will remain open from September 9 to September 22, 2025.

CBSE said the initiative is intended to ensure that applicable relaxations are smoothly extended to eligible students during the examination process, reinforcing the board’s commitment to an equitable and student-friendly evaluation system.