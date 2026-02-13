CBSE Issues Important Reminder for Board Exam 2026 Practical and Internal Marks Upload

Summary CBSE issues reminder to all affiliated schools to complete the conduct and uploading of marks for practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments of Classes 10 and 12 by the given deadline. The directive reiterates the timeline previously communicated by the Board and calls for strict compliance from school authorities.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has instructed all affiliated schools to complete the conduct and uploading of marks for practical examinations, project work, and internal assessments of Classes 10 and 12 by February 14, 2026. The directive reiterates the timeline previously communicated by the Board and calls for strict compliance from school authorities.

In an official communication, CBSE referred to its earlier circular dated January 1, 2026, which had specified that practical examinations, project submissions, and internal assessments for both Class 10 and Class 12 students would be conducted between January 1 and February 14, 2026. The Board has now emphasised that the entire process, including uploading marks, must be completed within the stipulated period.

Schools are required to upload several categories of assessment data by the deadline. These include practical examination marks, project work scores, and internal assessment marks for Class 12, along with internal grades for Class 12 students. Additionally, internal assessment marks for Class 10 must also be submitted through the designated portal before the closing date.

According to CBSE, a review of the data indicates that nearly 30 per cent of schools have not yet completed either the conduct of assessments or the uploading of marks. The Board has expressed concern over the delay and has urged institutions to expedite the pending work to avoid complications in the result preparation process.

The Board further observed that some schools are currently deleting previously created batches and making corrections to uploaded data. CBSE clarified that the facility to delete or modify entries will no longer be available after February 14, 2026. This is because the Integrated Payment System (IPS) for Practical Examination 2026 will be activated immediately after the deadline, making further changes impossible.

Principals have been directed to ensure full compliance with the instructions and to complete all pending procedures within the prescribed timeline. Any delay or failure to adhere to the deadline may disrupt the smooth processing of examination-related activities.

In a related development, CBSE has launched an Integrated Payment System (IPS) to facilitate the release of the first instalment of payments to examination centres for the CBSE Board Exams 2026. All schools have been asked to complete the necessary data entry by February 15, 2026, under this system. Institutions must carefully enter accurate bank account details to ensure timely payment processing.

The Board has also instructed that the Centre Superintendent must personally verify the information entered on the IPS portal before finalising and freezing the data. This measure aims to maintain transparency and accuracy in financial transactions linked to the conduct of board examinations.