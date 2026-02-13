BIEAP

BIEAP Issues AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 For 1st, 2nd Year; Get Direct Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2026
12:42 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 for students appearing in the upcoming Intermediate Public Examinations. Candidates of both Class 11 (1st Year) and Class 12 (2nd Year) can now download their admit cards from the official website — Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.

As per the official schedule, the Class 11 (1st Year) theory examinations will commence on February 23, 2026, and conclude on March 24, 2026. The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 9 am to 12 noon across the state.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 (2nd Year) theory examinations will begin on February 24, 2026. The board has advised students to check the detailed timetable available on the official website for the confirmed last date of examinations.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Students can access their hall tickets by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026” link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details to view the admit card.
  5. Download and print a copy for future reference.

The board has instructed candidates to carefully verify details such as their name, medium of examination, and subjects mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, students must immediately inform their respective principals so that corrections can be made through the RIO/DIEO before the commencement of examinations.

Students are advised to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre, as entry without the admit card will not be permitted.

Last updated on 13 Feb 2026
13:46 PM
BIEAP AP Inter Exam 2026 Admit Card
