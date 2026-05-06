CBSE 2026

CBSE R3 Policy Update: Board Issues Fresh Guidelines on Class 6 Third Language Implementation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
12:36 PM

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Summary
CBSE has released a follow-up notice regarding the implementation of the third language (R3) for Class 6 students for the academic session 2026–27.
The directive aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, which emphasises multilingual education in schools.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a follow-up notice regarding the implementation of the third language (R3) for Class 6 students for the academic session 2026–27. The directive aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, which emphasises multilingual education in schools.

According to the board, while several affiliated institutions have already updated their selected third language options on the OASIS portal, a number of schools are yet to complete the process. Additionally, some institutions have reportedly entered language choices that do not comply with the prescribed policy guidelines.

CBSE Class X Second Board Exam 2026 - Admit Card Out; Board Issues Dress Code and Guidelines
CBSE Class X Second Board Exam 2026 - Admit Card Out; Board Issues Dress Code and Guidelines

To address this, CBSE has provided schools with another opportunity to review and correct their entries. All affiliated schools have been instructed to update their language selections on the OASIS portal by May 31, 2026. The board has stressed that timely and accurate submission is essential for the smooth implementation of the policy.

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CBSE has informed that official textbooks for scheduled languages will be made available on the National Council of Educational Research and Training and CBSE websites before July 1, 2026. For languages not included in the scheduled list, schools have been advised to adopt study materials provided by State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) or other state-recognised sources.

The board has also clarified that schools offering non-scheduled languages must ensure that the curriculum strictly adheres to the competency-based framework outlined in NCFSE-2023, maintaining uniform academic standards.

Institutions that have not yet introduced at least two native Indian languages under the R1, R2, and R3 structure have been directed to begin classes from July 1, 2026. CBSE has urged schools to treat the implementation as a priority, adding that regional offices will actively monitor compliance and provide necessary assistance.

The three-language formula under CBSE requires students to study three languages from Class 6 onwards, with a focus on promoting at least two Indian languages. The inclusion of a third language is aimed at strengthening linguistic skills, encouraging cultural understanding, and fostering national integration among students.

With the deadline approaching, schools are expected to expedite the updation process and ensure alignment with the national education framework.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
12:39 PM
CBSE 2026 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) CBSE schools
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