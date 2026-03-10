In sync with the times

Supply chain management gets products from factories to customers efficiently. It helps decide how much to manufacture, how to store inventory and how to ensure timely delivery.

To join this field, you need a graduate degree in business, economics, engineering or logistics, usually followed by a postgraduate one in supply chain or operations management. The supply chain programme in IIM Mumbai is well regarded while IIM Ahmedabad is known for its operations programme.

Engineers from institutes such as BITS Pilani can join analytics and supply chain roles. Internationally, courses offered by the MIT Centre for Transportation and Logistics in the US and Cranfield University in the UK are widely respected.

Entry-level salaries: ₹4-7 lakh per year

Actuarial science

It makes sense of uncertainty and helps organisations plan for the long term. Actuaries use mathematics and statistics to answer practical questions — what an insurance policy should cost, expected lifespans, the funds a company needs to set aside for future obligations and how to manage financial risk over time.

At companies like the Life Insurance Corporation of India, actuaries analyse large volumes of data — age, health trends, claim histories and longevity patterns — to estimate future risks and costs. Actuaries combine statistical analysis and judgement, making the role demanding and intellectually rigorous.

An actuary needs a degree in mathematics, statistics or economics. One then has to clear professional examinations conducted by the Institute of Actuaries of India. Heriot-Watt University and the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK and the University of Melbourne in Australia offer actuarial programmes that provide exemptions from early exams, helping students move faster along the qualification route.

Entry-level salaries: ₹4-10 lakh per year and is sure to increase with every

additional exam passed

Health economics

In some countries, the government provides financial support for healthcare services. However, these resources are limited and must be allocated wisely. Health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) analyses costs, benefits and patient outcomes, helping decision-makers determine how best to use available funding.

Much of this work takes place in healthcare systems in the West. But Abhishek Sengupta, founder and MD of Indence Health, Calcutta, says, “All major health economics firms have their global capability centres in India.”

The field is multidisciplinary. On Sengupta’s teams are life sciences researchers, doctors and experts in human biology and drug interactions. Economists, statisticians and mathematicians build models, analyse data and interpret results.

Careers in HEOR begin with graduate degrees in statistics, public health, life sciences or related areas. Professionals work as analysts, policy researchers, market access consultants and health data specialists in pharmaceutical companies, consulting firms and public health bodies.

Entry-level salaries: ₹4-7 lakh per year

Data privacy

Imagine receiving a fraud alert on your phone — an attempted login blocked within seconds. Behind this rapid response are data privacy professionals.

Every time we use a banking app, shop online or sign up for a digital service, data is created. Privacy professionals ensure this data is handled appropriately and in compliance with strict regulations. The work sits at the intersection of law, technology, business governance and ethics, and involves reviewing data flows, setting policies, training teams and assessing compliance risks.

For this field, one typically needs a background in law, public policy, information systems, computer science or data analytics. Careers exist across technology, banking, healthcare and consulting.

Entry-level salaries: ₹4-7 lakh per year

Sports management

While athletes command attention on the field, sports management professionals work behind the scenes. Some plan and manage sporting events, coordinate logistics and handle venue operations. Others manage sponsorships, branding and media partnerships. Those involved in athlete or team management oversee contracts, manage schedules and coordinate with coaches, leagues and governing bodies.

Entry into the field begins with a degree in sports management, business administration, marketing or economics, usually followed by a postgraduate one in sports management. In India, the Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences and IISM Mumbai offer focussed programmes while universities in the UK, Europe and Australia have well-established sports management courses.

Entry-level salaries: ₹3-6 lakh per year.