GATE 2026 Registration Window to Close Soon - Submit Application Without Late Fee by Today

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Oct 2025
12:16 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the GATE 2026 application form on the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 registration window today, October 6. Candidates who have not yet applied can complete the GATE 2026 application form on the official website — gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

How to Apply?

  • Visit the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘application portal’ link on the homepage.
  • Register on GOAPS to generate an enrollment ID and password.
  • Fill in exam, personal, academic, and communication details.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Confirm the declaration and submit the form.
  • Download and print the application for future reference.
Earlier, the registration deadline was extended after receiving multiple requests from aspirants. Applications submitted today will be accepted without a late fee through the GOAPS portal.

For candidates applying within the regular period, the GATE 2026 registration fee is ₹1,000 for female, SC, ST, and PwD candidates, while all other applicants, including foreign nationals, are required to pay ₹2,000.

However, candidates who miss today’s deadline will still be able to submit their applications until October 9, but with late fees.

The GATE 2026 exam will be conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple centres. The exam will feature 30 test papers, held in two sessions — forenoon (9.30 AM to 12.30 PM) and afternoon (2.30 PM to 5.30 PM). Candidates can appear for a maximum of two papers from the approved combinations.

The GATE scores are widely accepted for admissions to postgraduate programmes at IITs, IISc, IISERs, and other participating institutions, as well as for recruitment in various PSUs across the country.

Last updated on 06 Oct 2025
12:17 PM
GATE 2026 Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam Registration IIT Guwahati
