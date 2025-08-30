CBSE 2025

CBSE Invites Student Participation in Podcasts and Digital Content

Summary
The move is aimed at including student voices in the board's ongoing digital content and podcast series on academic and counselling matters
In a bid to make its digital outreach more student-centric, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited affiliated schools to nominate students from Classes 9 to 12 to participate in its ongoing podcast and social media initiatives. The move aims to include student perspectives in CBSE’s academic and counselling-related content.

In a circular issued recently, CBSE announced that it has already begun producing in-house podcasts and digital content, some of which are currently available on public platforms such as YouTube. Now, the board is looking to feature students through short video or audio interactions, testimonials, and interviews to make its content more relatable and engaging.

“The CBSE-affiliated schools are therefore requested to nominate students (from Classes IX–XII) who are articulate, confident, and interested in participating/ appearing in social media content/ podcasts of CBSE,” the board stated in its official notice.

Participation in the initiative is completely voluntary and requires written consent from both the student and their parent or guardian. Schools are responsible for collecting the consent forms and forwarding the details to the board.

The CBSE has asked schools to submit nominations by September 7, 2025, which is 10 days from the date of the circular’s issuance. A Google Form link has been provided in the circular for submission of names and brief profiles of the nominated students.

This initiative is part of CBSE’s broader efforts to enhance student engagement through digital media, particularly on themes related to academics, mental health, exam strategies, and peer motivation. By including student voices, CBSE hopes to create a more inclusive and impactful digital presence.

