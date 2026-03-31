CTET February 2026 Result Declared! Check Scorecard Download Link and Cut-Off Criteria

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the national-level eligibility examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official website.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) February 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the national-level eligibility examination can now check and download their scorecards through the official website, ctet.nic.in.

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 in two shifts each day. Paper 2 was held during the morning session, while Paper 1 took place in the afternoon session. The examination is a crucial qualifying test for candidates aspiring to become teachers in central government schools and other affiliated institutions.

To access their results, candidates need to log in to the official portal using their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth. Once logged in, they can view and download their scorecards for future reference.

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As per the qualifying criteria set by the board, candidates from the general category must secure a minimum of 60%, which translates to 90 marks out of a total of 150. Candidates belonging to reserved categories, including SC, ST, OBC, and PwD, are required to obtain at least 55%, equivalent to 82 marks, to qualify the examination.

In addition to the official website, CBSE has also made CTET marksheets and eligibility certificates available digitally through DigiLocker. Candidates can access these documents by logging in using their registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials and searching for the CBSE section within the platform. The required login details for accessing these certificates are shared with candidates via their registered mobile numbers after the result declaration.

To download the CTET February 2026 result, candidates should visit the official website, navigate to the “Candidate Activity” section, and click on the result link. After entering the required credentials, the scorecard will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed for record-keeping.

Find the direct result download link here.