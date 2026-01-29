CBSE 2026
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Release Date, Download Steps at cbse.gov.in
Posted on 29 Jan 2026
13:10 PM
File Image
ADVERTISEMENT
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 for regular candidates. Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be able to download their hall tickets once released from the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Exam Date & Timings
However, the admit cards for private candidates have already been released.
The CBSE has revised the examination dates scheduled for March 3, 2026:
CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download
Once released, students can download their admit cards by following these steps:
Regular students will receive their admit cards through their respective schools once CBSE releases them.