CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 Release Date, Download Steps at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 for regular candidates. Students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be able to download their hall tickets once released from the official CBSE website — cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Exam 2026: Exam Date & Timings

However, the admit cards for private candidates have already been released.

Class 10 (Secondary) Exams: February 17 to March 11, 2026

Class 12 (Senior School Certificate) Exams: February 17 to April 10, 2026

Exam Timing: Single shift — 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

The CBSE has revised the examination dates scheduled for March 3, 2026:

Class 10 exam will now be held on March 11, 2026

Class 12 exam will now be held on April 10, 2026

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Once released, students can download their admit cards by following these steps:

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in Click on the CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2026 link on the homepage Enter the required login details Click on Submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and verify the details Keep a printed copy for future reference

Regular students will receive their admit cards through their respective schools once CBSE releases them.