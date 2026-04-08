CBSE Result 2026: Class 12 Board Exam Marks Upload Begins for Schools in West Asia; Link Here

Summary The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated an online facility for affiliated schools in West Asian countries to upload Class 12 marks. In its official communication, CBSE has directed schools to exercise extreme caution while entering marks, as no requests for corrections or modifications will be entertained after submission.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated an online facility for affiliated schools in West Asian countries to upload Class 12 marks for the 2026 academic session starting today, April 8. The portal will remain accessible through the school login window until April 17, allowing institutions to submit student assessment data within the stipulated timeframe.

In its official communication, CBSE has directed schools to exercise extreme caution while entering marks, as no requests for corrections or modifications will be entertained after submission. The board has emphasised strict adherence to accuracy, highlighting that any errors in data entry could directly impact student results without scope for revision later.

This move comes in the backdrop of CBSE’s recently introduced alternative assessment framework for Class 12 students in West Asian countries. The revised system was implemented after assessing challenges faced in conducting board examinations in regions such as Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new assessment scheme, students are categorised based on the number of board exams they were able to attend. Those who appeared for all examinations will have their results calculated using the conventional method, based entirely on their performance in board exams.

However, for students who were unable to appear for some or all examinations, CBSE will prepare results using internal school assessments. These include marks obtained in periodic tests such as quarterly exams, half-yearly assessments, and pre-board examinations conducted during the academic session.

The board has reiterated the importance of timely compliance, stating that schools must complete the marks uploading process within the given deadline. Failure to adhere to the schedule or inaccuracies in submission may lead to complications in result preparation.

Find the direct school login link here.