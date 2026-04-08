WBJEE 2026

WBJEE 2026 Extended Registration Ends Today - Check Updated Schedule and Application Guide

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
10:35 AM

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Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to close the extended registration window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today.
Candidates must note that no applications will be accepted after the extended deadline.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is set to close the extended registration window for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 today, April 8. Initially, the deadline was scheduled for April 5, which was later extended by the Board.

The application process is available on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Candidates must note that no applications will be accepted after the extended deadline. Before filling out the WBJEE 2026 application form, applicants are advised to check the official eligibility criteria.

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Application Steps

  • Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.
  • Select the ‘WBJEE’ option from the ‘Examinations’ dropdown menu.
  • Click on the ‘Online Application Form for WBJEE 2026’ link.
  • If you are a new candidate, complete registration to obtain login credentials.
  • Log in to fill out the application form with the required personal, academic, and contact details.
  • Select the preferred exam centre, in order of preference.
  • Upload your scanned photograph and signature. The uploaded documents should be as per the official specifications.
  • Make the payment for the application fee in online mode. No other mode of payment will be accepted.
  • Download and print out the confirmation page for future reference.

While filling out the application form, all of the provided details that are submitted have to be valid and according to the documents possessed by the candidates.

The application form correction facility window will be available from April 10 to April 12. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to edit/correct their previously submitted details.

WBJEE 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on May 24 as a pen-and-paper-based test at various exam centres. Qualified candidates will be eligible for admission into the BTech courses offered by the participating institutes of the state.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
10:35 AM
WBJEE 2026 WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board Registration
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