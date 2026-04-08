AP ICET 2026

AP ICET 2026 Mock Test Link Activated - CBT Exam on May 2 in Two Shifts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Apr 2026
11:51 AM

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Summary
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the official mock test link for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026.
The hall tickets will be made available for download from April 15 onwards.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has activated the official mock test link for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2026 on its website (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET). Candidates preparing for the upcoming entrance exam can now attempt the mock test online to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and computer-based test (CBT) environment.

The AP ICET 2026 examination will be conducted by Andhra University on May 2, 2026. The test will be held in two shifts (9 AM to 11.30 AM and 2 PM to 4.30 PM) across multiple centres in 25 districts of Andhra Pradesh. As the exam will be conducted in CBT mode, the mock test serves as an essential tool for candidates to understand the structure, navigation, and overall format of the online examination.

To attempt the AP ICET 2026 mock test, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the ‘Mock Test’ tab available on the homepage. The test can be accessed without login credentials. After opening the test window, candidates can go through the instructions, review the exam pattern, select their preferred default language, and begin the test.

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The hall tickets will be made available for download from April 15 onwards.

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is held for granting admission to the MBA/MCA programmes across participating colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Last updated on 08 Apr 2026
11:52 AM
AP ICET 2026 APSCHE Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Mock Test
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