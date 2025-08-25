CBSE

CBSE, NCB to Launch Anti-Drug Awareness Drive in Schools; MoU to be Signed on Sept 3

Posted on 25 Aug 2025
13:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to join hands with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to introduce structured awareness initiatives against drug abuse in schools. The collaboration will officially begin with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 3, 2025, at the CBSE Headquarters in Dwarka, New Delhi.

According to the CBSE notification, the partnership will focus on creating safer and drug-free school environments through workshops, awareness programmes, and counselling sessions. These will be specifically designed for principals, counsellors, teachers, and students, equipping them with the right knowledge and strategies to prevent substance misuse. “This initiative marks a significant step towards building drug-free school environments. Through this collaboration, CBSE and NCB will jointly undertake awareness programs, workshops, and counselling initiatives to empower educators, counsellors, and students to make responsible and healthy life choices,” the board stated.

Following the signing ceremony, a dedicated awareness session will be conducted for principals and counsellors of CBSE-affiliated schools. The session will emphasise prevention strategies, capacity-building for educators, and strengthening school communities against drug misuse. Registration for participation has been opened through an online link, with seats being allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Selected candidates will receive confirmation via email. While there is no registration fee, participants will have to bear their travel and accommodation expenses.

CBSE has also advised parents, students, and stakeholders to remain cautious of misleading claims from unauthorised sources regarding quick issuance of duplicate mark sheets, certificates, or document corrections. The board has reiterated that only official notifications should be followed for such procedures.

Last updated on 25 Aug 2025
13:58 PM
CBSE Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Awareness drive Drug CBSE schools
