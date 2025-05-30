CBSE Allows Students to Take Maths in 11th After Studying Basic Maths in 10th for 2025-26

Summary The board requested schools to pass this information to parents and students Before permitting Mathematics (041) in class XI to such students, the head of the institution/school should satisfy that the students have the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics (041) in class XI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to continue allowing students who studied Basic Mathematics (241) in Class 10 to take Mathematics (041) in Class 11, provided the student has the ability and aptitude to pursue the subject. The board requested schools to pass this information to parents and students.

The official CBSE notice states, “The relaxation in this rule to continue further for the academic session 2025-26 onward. Thus, Students who offered Mathematics Basic (241) are also allowed to offer Mathematics (041) in class XI. Before permitting Mathematics (041) in class XI to such students, the head of the institution/school should satisfy that the students have the aptitude and ability to pursue Mathematics (041) in class XI.”

CBSE introduced two levels of Mathematics for the Secondary School Examination from March 2020 – Mathematics (Standard) for those who want to opt for Mathematics (041) at Senior Secondary level and Mathematics (Basic) for those who are not keen on pursuing Mathematics at higher levels.

However, the board gave exemption and allowed Basic Mathematics students to study Math in Class 11 because of the COVID 19 pandemic and other issues. This exemption will continue for the 2025-26 academic session as well.

For further details and information, candidates are advised to go through the official notice.