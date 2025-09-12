CBSE 2026

CBSE Allows Partial Relaxation in APAAR ID Submission Amid Technical and Consent Issues

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Sep 2025
15:22 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The decision comes after schools from various states raised concerns over technical glitches, data mismatches, and lack of parental consent in generating APAAR IDs for students
The board clarified that these measures are temporary relaxations to ensure error-free and timely LOC submissions, especially as the deadline approaches

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided partial relaxations to schools regarding the submission of APAAR IDs linked to the List of Candidates (LOC) data for Classes 10 and 12. The decision comes after schools from various states raised concerns over technical glitches, data mismatches, and lack of parental consent in generating APAAR IDs for students.

According to the board, several schools reported challenges such as integration issues between different digital portals, inconsistencies between school records and Aadhaar data, time delays in updating or correcting information, and instances where parents have not consented to APAAR registration for their wards.

In response, CBSE has issued the following guidelines to help schools proceed with LOC submissions without unnecessary delays:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • If APAAR IDs are not generated due to lack of parental consent, schools must maintain a record of the denial and mark the APAAR entry in the LOC as “REFUSED.”
  • If technical or administrative reasons prevent generation of APAAR IDs, schools should mark the entry as “NOGEN.”
  • In all other cases, the valid APAAR ID must be entered in the LOC.

The board clarified that these measures are temporary relaxations to ensure error-free and timely LOC submissions, especially as the deadline approaches. Schools are still encouraged to complete APAAR generation wherever possible.

In a related update, CBSE has also notified schools about the critical dates for submission of LOC for Class 10 and 12, as well as the launch of a dedicated web module for CWSN (Children With Special Needs) candidates seeking examination-related exemptions.

Additionally, the board has reminded private candidates of Classes 10 and 12 to fill out their examination forms within the stipulated timelines.

CBSE emphasized that schools should closely follow all instructions issued in recent circulars to avoid last-minute complications. All notices and deadlines can be accessed on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Last updated on 12 Sep 2025
15:23 PM
CBSE 2026 CBSE board exams
Similar stories
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Transparency Hearing by Two Weeks- Check Details In. . .

IIM Kozhikode

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: IIM Kozhikode Issues Final Call to Aspirants

Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Results Announced by KEA- Details Here

Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Withdraws Recognition of 30+ Nursing Colleges Over Non-Compliance; Check Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIM Kozhikode

CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: IIM Kozhikode Issues Final Call to Aspirants

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Supreme Court Defers NEET PG 2025 Transparency Hearing by Two Weeks- Check Details In. . .

Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Results Announced by KEA- Details Here

Indian Nursing Council (INC)

INC Withdraws Recognition of 30+ Nursing Colleges Over Non-Compliance; Check Details

NID DAT 2026

NID DAT 2026 Prelims Date Released - Registration Opens for BDes and MDes Courses

Atal Incubation Centre

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates First Overseas Atal Incubation Centre at IIT Delhi Abu. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality