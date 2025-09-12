CBSE Allows Partial Relaxation in APAAR ID Submission Amid Technical and Consent Issues

Summary The decision comes after schools from various states raised concerns over technical glitches, data mismatches, and lack of parental consent in generating APAAR IDs for students The board clarified that these measures are temporary relaxations to ensure error-free and timely LOC submissions, especially as the deadline approaches

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has provided partial relaxations to schools regarding the submission of APAAR IDs linked to the List of Candidates (LOC) data for Classes 10 and 12. The decision comes after schools from various states raised concerns over technical glitches, data mismatches, and lack of parental consent in generating APAAR IDs for students.

According to the board, several schools reported challenges such as integration issues between different digital portals, inconsistencies between school records and Aadhaar data, time delays in updating or correcting information, and instances where parents have not consented to APAAR registration for their wards.

In response, CBSE has issued the following guidelines to help schools proceed with LOC submissions without unnecessary delays:

If APAAR IDs are not generated due to lack of parental consent, schools must maintain a record of the denial and mark the APAAR entry in the LOC as “REFUSED.”

If technical or administrative reasons prevent generation of APAAR IDs, schools should mark the entry as “NOGEN.”

In all other cases, the valid APAAR ID must be entered in the LOC.

The board clarified that these measures are temporary relaxations to ensure error-free and timely LOC submissions, especially as the deadline approaches. Schools are still encouraged to complete APAAR generation wherever possible.

In a related update, CBSE has also notified schools about the critical dates for submission of LOC for Class 10 and 12, as well as the launch of a dedicated web module for CWSN (Children With Special Needs) candidates seeking examination-related exemptions.

Additionally, the board has reminded private candidates of Classes 10 and 12 to fill out their examination forms within the stipulated timelines.

CBSE emphasized that schools should closely follow all instructions issued in recent circulars to avoid last-minute complications. All notices and deadlines can be accessed on the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.