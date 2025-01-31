CBI to recruit for 1000 Credit Officer posts at centralbankofindia.co.in- Get direct link here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1000 posts in the organisation

The Central Bank of India invited applications for Credit Officer posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 1000 posts in the organisation. As per the official schedule, the registration window opened on 30 January and will close on February 20, 2025. To be eligible, candidates should have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University/Institute with 60% marks or equivalent grade (55% for SC/ST/OBC/ PWBD) recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Marksheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

The age limit should be between 20 to 30 years i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 30.11.1994 and not later than 30.11.2004 (both dates inclusive).

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

SC: 150 posts

ST: 75 posts

OBC: 270 posts

EWS: 100 posts

General: 405 posts

The application fee is Rs 150 for Women/SC/ST/PWBD candidates and Rs 750 for all other category candidates.)

