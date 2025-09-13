IIM Kozhikode

CAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended Till September 20, IIM Kozhikode Announces

Summary
As per the latest update, candidates now have time until September 20, 2025, to submit their application forms
The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode across multiple test centres in India

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the conducting body for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025, has extended the registration deadline for the prestigious MBA entrance exam. As per the latest update, candidates now have time until September 20, 2025, to submit their application forms.

Aspirants can register for the exam on the official CAT website — iimcat.ac.in. Earlier, the last date for registration was set for September 13.

The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled to be held on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode across multiple test centres in India. The exam serves as a gateway for admission to MBA and PGDM programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and several other top business schools in the country.

Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical glitches. The application process includes filling in personal and academic details, selecting preferred exam centres, uploading documents, and paying the application fee.

