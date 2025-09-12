CAT 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow: IIM Kozhikode Issues Final Call to Aspirants

Summary Candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate management programs at the IIMs and other top business schools across India must complete their applications through the official website, iimcat.ac.in CAT 2025, one of the most competitive MBA entrance examinations in India, will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode at test centres across the country.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is set to close the registration process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on September 12 at 5 PM. Candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate management programs at the IIMs and other top business schools across India must complete their applications through the official website, iimcat.ac.in, before the deadline.

CAT 2025, one of the most competitive MBA entrance examinations in India, will be conducted on November 30, 2025, in computer-based mode at test centres across the country. The exam assesses candidates on quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

To be eligible for CAT 2025, candidates must hold a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. However, candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are given a relaxation, requiring only 45% marks. Final-year undergraduate students and those who have completed their degree but are awaiting results are also permitted to apply.

CAT 2025 Registration: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in

2. Click on the CAT 2025 registration link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form

5. Make the payment of application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

The application process is entirely online. The fee structure is ₹1300 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates, and Rs 2600 for all other categories. Upon successful submission, applicants are advised to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

IIM Kozhikode has urged candidates not to wait until the final hours, warning that last-minute technical issues or server delays may prevent timely submission. With only one day remaining, aspiring MBA candidates are advised to act promptly to avoid missing this crucial opportunity.

CAT scores are used not only by the IIMs but also by many other prestigious business schools across India, making it a key step in the admissions process for management aspirants. For more information and regular updates, candidates should refer to the official website at iimcat.ac.in.