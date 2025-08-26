BSSC Notifies Applications For 3700+ Officer Attendant Posts- Eligibility Details and Link Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of the commission at the onlinebssc.com As per the schedule, candidates must note that the last date to apply is September 26, 2025

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of Office Attendants posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of the commission at the onlinebssc.com.

As per the schedule, candidates must note that the last date to apply is September 26, 2025. However, the window to register and pay application fee will close on September 24, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3727 Office Attendant posts.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed 10th or Matriculation or any recognized equivalent examination from a recognized Board/Institution by the last date of submission of online application. The age limit of the candidate will be calculated as on August 1, 2026. The minimum age limit is 18 years (for all categories). Whereas the maximum age limit is 37 years for unreserved category male, 40 years for unreserved category female, 40 years (backward class category male and female), and 42 years for (schedule caste and schedule tribe category male and female).

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website at onlinebssc.com On the home page, click on the link to apply for BSSC Attendant/Attendant(Special) Combined Competitive Exam 2025 Enter your credentials to register yourself Login to your account by entering your registered credentials Fill in the application form, upload documents, and make the payment of application fee Review the application carefully, and submit Download the confirmation page Keep a printout of the same for future reference

BSSC Office Attendant Recruitment 2025: Direct Link