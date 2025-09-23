BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 1121 Posts is September 23

Summary Interested candidates can apply through the official BSF recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,121 vacancies in the organisation

The Border Security Force (BSF) will close the registration process today, September 23, 2025, for recruitment to the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic). Interested candidates can apply through the official BSF recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,121 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the process before the deadline.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

To apply, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. Click on the “BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage. Register yourself on the new page that opens. Fill out the application form with the required details. Pay the applicable application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

The application fee is ₹100 per post for male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories applying for HC (Radio Operator) and HC (Radio Mechanic) positions. Female candidates and those from SC/ST categories are generally exempted, though candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for full eligibility criteria and fee details.

Applicants are reminded that today is the last opportunity to apply and no applications will be accepted after the deadline.