Border Security Force (BSF)

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Date to Apply for 1121 Posts is September 23

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Sep 2025
18:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates can apply through the official BSF recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in
This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,121 vacancies in the organisation

The Border Security Force (BSF) will close the registration process today, September 23, 2025, for recruitment to the posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator and Radio Mechanic). Interested candidates can apply through the official BSF recruitment portal at rectt.bsf.gov.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,121 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to complete the process before the deadline.

BSF Constable Recruitment 2025: Steps to Apply

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply, candidates must follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official BSF website at rectt.bsf.gov.in.
  2. Click on the “BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025” link on the homepage.
  3. Register yourself on the new page that opens.
  4. Fill out the application form with the required details.
  5. Pay the applicable application fee.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  7. Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

The application fee is ₹100 per post for male candidates belonging to Unreserved (UR), OBC, and EWS categories applying for HC (Radio Operator) and HC (Radio Mechanic) positions. Female candidates and those from SC/ST categories are generally exempted, though candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for full eligibility criteria and fee details.

Applicants are reminded that today is the last opportunity to apply and no applications will be accepted after the deadline.

Last updated on 23 Sep 2025
18:33 PM
Border Security Force (BSF) BSF BSF constable Registration Date
Similar stories
NEET PG

NEET PG 2025 Results Row: SC Puts Case First on Sept 26 Hearing List; Counselling Dat. . .

Kerala TET 2025

KTET 2025 May Session Provisional Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till Septembe. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Releases Exam Datesheet For CA January 2026 Foundation, Inter, and Final Courses. . .

Jadavpur University

Kolkata Flooding Halts Academic Activities at CU and JU; Exams Postponed, Classes Sus. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG

NEET PG 2025 Results Row: SC Puts Case First on Sept 26 Hearing List; Counselling Dat. . .

Kerala TET 2025

KTET 2025 May Session Provisional Answer Key OUT; Objection Window Open Till Septembe. . .

Schools Closing

West Bengal Declares Early Puja Holidays For Schools Amid Unprecedented Rainfall; Rea. . .

Jadavpur University

Kolkata Flooding Halts Academic Activities at CU and JU; Exams Postponed, Classes Sus. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI Releases Exam Datesheet For CA January 2026 Foundation, Inter, and Final Courses. . .

Adani Group

Adani Group Launches Scholarship Programme for IIM Calcutta Students to Foster Leader. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality