HTET 2024

HTET 2024: Mandatory Biometric Verification Ends Today; Check Result Updates

Posted on 26 Aug 2025
10:48 AM

File Image

Summary
The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) has begun the biometric verification process for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024. The verification will continue till today, August 26, across the designated centres set up in all 22 districts of the state. Authorities have made it clear that biometric verification is mandatory for all candidates, as results will not be declared without completing this step.

The board has already published the complete list of centres where shortlisted candidates are required to report.

Candidates belonging to other states can also complete their biometric verification by visiting the nearest district headquarters. In exceptional cases, verification can be done at any designated centre across the 22 districts. To proceed with the process, candidates must carry their original HTET admit card along with a valid photo ID. Only those candidates whose serial numbers are listed in the official notification need to appear for verification. The board has further informed that candidates will receive intimation through the mobile number or email ID provided during the application process.

The HTET examination was conducted in three levels — Level 3 (PGT) on July 30 from 3 to 5.30 PM, followed by Level 2 (TGT) on July 31 from 10 AM to 12.30 PM, and Level 1 (PRT) from 3 pm to 5.30 PM. The biometric verification process marks the final step before the declaration of results, making it crucial for candidates to complete it within the given timeframe.

The BSEH has strictly mentioned that candidates who fail to undergo biometric verification on the scheduled dates will not have their HTET 2024 results released.

Last updated on 26 Aug 2025
10:49 AM
