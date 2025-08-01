HTET 2024

HTET Answer Key 2024 Released for PRT, TGT & PGT - Download Guide and Link

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Aug 2025
13:20 PM

File Image

Summary
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET 2024 answer key for Level I (PRT), Level II (TGT), and Level III (PGT) on its official website – bseh.org.in.

Candidates who appeared in the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test can now download the answer key PDFs without needing any login credentials, as the answer keys have been released publicly in PDF format. Along with the answer key, the question papers for all three levels have also been made available for reference.

If any candidate finds discrepancies in the provisional answer key, they can raise objections through the candidate’s question objection portal, which is now active and will remain open until August 3, 2025. Candidates will need to log in to the portal to submit their challenges with supporting documents or explanations.

Steps to Download HTET 2025 Answer Key

  • Visit the official HTET website at bseh.org.in.
  • Click on the “Download Answer Key HTET 2024” link available on the homepage.
  • Choose the appropriate level — PRT, TGT, or PGT.
  • Click on the respective link to download the HTET answer key PDF.
  • Save the file for reference and cross-check your responses.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the answer key before submitting objections, as the final answer key will be prepared after evaluating all the challenges raised. The results of HTET 2024 will be declared based on this final answer key.

Find the direct answer key download link here.

Last updated on 01 Aug 2025
13:21 PM
