Haryana TET 2026 Exam Postponed Again - HTET Revised Schedule Out for PRT, TGT and PGT Levels

Summary The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. The board is expected to release the hall tickets ahead of the examination.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has revised the schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026, postponing the examination from its previously announced dates. The board has now decided to conduct the state-level teacher eligibility examination on July 4 and July 5, 2026, in multiple sessions for different categories of teaching aspirants.

Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their HTET 2026 admit cards through the official portal. The board is expected to release the hall tickets ahead of the examination, and applicants are advised to regularly check the website for updates regarding admit card availability and examination-related instructions.

Earlier, BSEH had announced that the HTET 2026 examinations would be conducted on June 13 and June 14. Before that, the examination was originally scheduled to take place in January 2026. However, the January session was postponed, and the board later shifted the examination to July. With the latest notification, the exam dates have once again been revised, and candidates will now appear for the test on July 4 and 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the updated timetable released by the board, the Level-III examination, meant for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) aspirants, will be held on July 4 from 3 PM to 5.30 PM. On July 5, the Level-II examination for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) candidates will take place from 10 AM to 12.30 PM. The Level-I examination for Primary Teacher (PRT) candidates will be conducted later the same day from 3 PM to 5.30 PM.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test serves as a qualifying examination for candidates aspiring to become teachers in government schools across Haryana. The examination is conducted at three levels corresponding to different teaching categories and class groups.

Level-I, also known as PRT, is intended for candidates seeking to teach students from Classes 1 to 5. Level-II, or TGT, is designed for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8. Meanwhile, Level-III, known as PGT, is meant for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 9 to 12. Applicants are required to appear for the level that aligns with the classes they wish to teach.

The examination pattern differs according to the level and difficulty required for each category. However, all three levels follow a common structure in terms of the number of questions and marks. The HTET qualification remains an essential requirement for securing teaching opportunities in government schools across the state.