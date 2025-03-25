BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025 Shortly- Read Latest Updates Inside

Summary The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 on March 25, 2025. The Class 12 or Inter results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be announced shortly on the official website of BSEB at interresult2025.com. The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com.

This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.

As per the schedule, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 and the second shift from 2 pm onwards.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Steps to download

Go to interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com Open the BSEB Inter result link Enter your login details Submit and download your result Take a printout of the same for further reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.