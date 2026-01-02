IIT Guwahati Postpones GATE 2026 Admit Card Release - Check Updates Regarding New Schedule

Summary The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card. The institute has not specified the reason for the delay.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has postponed the release of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 admit card. The institute has not specified the reason for the delay and has also not announced any revised date for the publication of the hall ticket. Earlier, the GATE 2026 admit card was scheduled to be released on January 2.

“The release date of the GATE 2026 admit card has been postponed. The revised release date will be announced soon”, the official website informed.

Once released, registered candidates will be able to download the GATE admit card 2026 by logging in with their enrollment number and password through the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination and will be required at the examination centre for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the GATE 2026 admit card along with a valid photo identity proof. The admit card will carry important details including the candidate’s name, enrollment ID, examination centre address, exam date and time, paper code, category, and other relevant information. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

To download the GATE admit card 2026, candidates will need to visit the official website, click on the GATE admit card download link, enter the required login credentials, and download the hall ticket in PDF format. Candidates are advised to save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

IIT Guwahati is set to conduct the GATE 2026 examination on February 7, 8, 14, and 15. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. The forenoon shift will take place from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM, while the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Candidates are advised to carefully check the exam date, shift, and centre details mentioned on their admit cards once they are available.

In a significant update, IIT Guwahati has introduced a new sectional paper on Energy Science (XE-1) under the Engineering Sciences (XE) paper. The GATE 2026 question paper will consist of a total of 30 papers, including full papers and sectional papers, offering candidates a wider choice of disciplines.

The GATE 2026 examination is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes such as MTech, MS, and PhD at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). GATE scores are also widely used for recruitment by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The GATE 2026 score will remain valid for three years from the date of result declaration.