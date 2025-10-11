Bihar DElEd 2025

Bihar DElEd Answer Key 2025 Out - Check Objection Submission Link and Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Oct 2025
12:08 PM

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 examination.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 from the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the Bihar DElEd answer key 2025 from the official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com. The first phase of the Bihar DElEd 2025 examination was conducted between August 26 and September 13, 2025, in two shifts per day across various centres in the state.

To access the answer key and response sheet, candidates must log in using their application number and date of birth. This will enable them to calculate their probable scores ahead of the final results.

AISSEE 2026: Sainik School Entrance Exam Registration Begins for Classes 6 and 9
Candidates who identify any discrepancies in the provisional key can raise objections through the official portal by paying a fee of ₹50 per question. The objection window will remain open until October 13, 2025.

Steps to Check and Challenge the Answer Key 2025

  • Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Click on the objection link displayed under the ‘Important Links’ section.
  • Log in using your unique credentials.
  • View the answer key and response sheet.
  • Click on the ‘Objection’ tab to raise challenges.
  • Upload valid supporting documents and pay the fee.
  • Submit and download the confirmation slip.

The BSEB will evaluate all objections and release the final answer key accordingly. The Bihar DElEd Result 2025 will be announced once the review process concludes.

Find the direct answer key objection link here.

Last updated on 11 Oct 2025
12:09 PM
Bihar DElEd 2025 bseb Bihar School Examination Board Answer Key
