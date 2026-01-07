Bihar Board

Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Issued - Check Important Guidelines for Schools

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Jan 2026
12:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026.
As per the official update, school authorities can download the BSEB Class 10 admit cards from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026 for students appearing in the upcoming matriculation examinations. As per the official update, school authorities can download the BSEB Class 10 admit cards from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, by logging in with their allotted user ID and password.

According to the official notice issued by the board, principals of all recognised secondary schools have been directed to download the admit cards from the BSEB portal and distribute them to students without delay. The board has made it mandatory for schools to hand over the hall tickets to candidates after affixing the school seal and principal’s signature to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations and avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.

The Bihar Board Class 10 internal assessment and practical examinations for 2026 will be conducted from January 20 to January 22. The theory examinations for the matriculation students are scheduled to be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across designated examination centres in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026, school authorities are required to visit the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on the admit card download link. After entering the required details such as school code, registration number and date of birth, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Schools must take printouts of the admit cards and distribute them to students for use during the examinations.

The admit card contains crucial details including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, examination centre, subject-wise exam dates and important instructions. Students are advised to verify all the information carefully and immediately report any discrepancies to their school authorities for correction.

Meanwhile, the BSEB has already released the Bihar Board Class 12 admit card 2026 for intermediate examinations. The Class 12 practical examinations are scheduled to be held from January 10 to January 20, 2026, and the admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Students and parents are advised to stay in regular contact with their respective schools for timely updates related to the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations and other important announcements from the board.

Last updated on 07 Jan 2026
12:10 PM
Bihar Board bseb Bihar School Examination Board Board Exam 2026 Admit Card class 10 exams
Similar stories
BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Interview Schedule Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Know Dates Here

AIIMS NORCET 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Exam Schedule 2026 Announced - Check Stage I, II Key Dates

IIT Delhi

From Code to Cobots: IIT Delhi Launches Third Cohort of its Executive Programme in Ro. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result Released: Check LLB, LLM Merit List by NLUs

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
BPSC

BPSC 70th CCE Interview Schedule Released at bpsc.bihar.gov.in; Know Dates Here

AIIMS NORCET 2026

AIIMS NORCET 10 Exam Schedule 2026 Announced - Check Stage I, II Key Dates

IIT Delhi

From Code to Cobots: IIT Delhi Launches Third Cohort of its Executive Programme in Ro. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026 First Seat Allotment Result Released: Check LLB, LLM Merit List by NLUs

GUJCET 2026

GUJCET 2026 Registration Extended - Check New Deadline and Late Fee Amount

XAT 2026

XAT 2026 Response Sheet Out at xatonline.in - When Will the Answer Key be Released?

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality