Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 Issued - Check Important Guidelines for Schools

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026. As per the official update, school authorities can download the BSEB Class 10 admit cards from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026 for students appearing in the upcoming matriculation examinations. As per the official update, school authorities can download the BSEB Class 10 admit cards from the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com, by logging in with their allotted user ID and password.

According to the official notice issued by the board, principals of all recognised secondary schools have been directed to download the admit cards from the BSEB portal and distribute them to students without delay. The board has made it mandatory for schools to hand over the hall tickets to candidates after affixing the school seal and principal’s signature to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations and avoid any inconvenience on the exam day.

The Bihar Board Class 10 internal assessment and practical examinations for 2026 will be conducted from January 20 to January 22. The theory examinations for the matriculation students are scheduled to be held from February 17 to February 25, 2026, across designated examination centres in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the Bihar Board Class 10 admit card 2026, school authorities are required to visit the official websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com and click on the admit card download link. After entering the required details such as school code, registration number and date of birth, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Schools must take printouts of the admit cards and distribute them to students for use during the examinations.

The admit card contains crucial details including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, examination centre, subject-wise exam dates and important instructions. Students are advised to verify all the information carefully and immediately report any discrepancies to their school authorities for correction.

Meanwhile, the BSEB has already released the Bihar Board Class 12 admit card 2026 for intermediate examinations. The Class 12 practical examinations are scheduled to be held from January 10 to January 20, 2026, and the admit cards can be downloaded from the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

Students and parents are advised to stay in regular contact with their respective schools for timely updates related to the Bihar Board Class 10 examinations and other important announcements from the board.