Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025 Registration Postponed; New Dates to be Announced Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
13:47 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the registration process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 due to technical issues.
The revised registration dates will be announced shortly on the board’s official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the registration process for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 due to technical issues. The online application window, which opened on September 11 and was scheduled to continue until September 19, was halted on September 13, 2025. The revised registration dates will be announced shortly on the board’s official website — secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar STET 2025 examination is scheduled to be conducted between October 4 and October 25. Candidates who qualify in the test will be eligible for lifetime teaching positions in their respective categories.

Eligibility

  • For Secondary level (Classes 9 & 10): Applicants must hold a B.Ed. degree along with graduation or postgraduation in the relevant subject with at least 50% marks. Integrated courses such as BA-B.Ed. or B.Sc.-B.Ed. are also accepted.
  • For Higher Secondary level: Candidates must have a postgraduate degree in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks, along with a B.Ed. qualification.

How to Register (once reopened)

  • Visit the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com
  • Click on Bihar STET 2025 Registration.
  • Enter the required details and complete the application form.
  • Submit and save a copy of the confirmation.

The BSEB has advised candidates to keep checking the official portal for the updated registration schedule and further instructions regarding STET 2025.

Bihar STET bseb Bihar School Examination Board
