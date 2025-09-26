BSEB Extends Class 11 Registration Deadline for Intermediate Exam 2025-27; Know Last Date Here

Summary The new deadline for submitting the registration form is October 9, 2025, giving students and schools additional time to complete the process Additionally, students who have already submitted their registration forms must download a declaration form, get it signed, and upload the signed copy on the board’s portal as part of the documentation process

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for students of Class 11 (session 2025-27) who are preparing to appear in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2027. The new deadline for submitting the registration form is October 9, 2025, giving students and schools additional time to complete the process.

Earlier, the last date for registration was September 25, 2025. In its official statement, the board noted that the decision to extend the deadline was taken to accommodate students and parents who had not yet completed the registration or payment process.

“The time frame for completing the registration/permission application and paying the online fee has been extended from 25.09.2025 to 09.10.2025,” the official notification stated.

Students, parents, or school authorities can fill out the registration form through the official portal — secondary.biharboardonline.com. The registration process includes entering personal details, uploading documents, and paying the required fees online.

Additionally, students who have already submitted their registration forms must download a declaration form, get it signed, and upload the signed copy on the board’s portal as part of the documentation process.

BSEB Inter Exam 2025-27: Steps to register

Visit the official website: seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the link titled “Registration for BSEB Intermediate Annual Examination 2027” Log in using your credentials Fill in all required details such as name, date of birth, contact info, subjects, and upload photograph and signature Upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

The board has urged all school heads and guardians to ensure timely registration of eligible students to avoid disqualification from the 2027 Intermediate Exams.