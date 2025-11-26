BSEB Board Exam 2027 - Class 10 Registration Deadline Extended; Check Revised Schedule

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the online registration and permission application deadline for the Annual Secondary Examination 2027. Students are advised to complete the submission within the revised timeline to avoid any further delays.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the online registration and permission application deadline for the Annual Secondary Examination 2027. According to an official announcement posted on X (formerly Twitter), candidates can now complete their applications with late fees until December 8, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of November 24.

The board stated that the extension has been granted following requests from students and schools who faced difficulties in completing the process on time.

In its official notice, BSEB said: “For appearing in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2027 (Session 2026-2027)- (i) The period for filling online registration/permission application with late fee is extended from 24.11.2025 to 08.12.2025, and For those students whose registration/permission applications have been filled up to 23.11.2025 or will be filled during the period from 24.11.2025 to 08.12.2025, a declaration form should be downloaded by the student, parent/guardian, and the principal of the educational institution for the accuracy and verification of their details.”

BSEB has made it mandatory for all students—those who submitted forms before November 23 and those applying during the extended window—to download, sign, and upload a declaration form. The form must be signed by the student, their parent or guardian, and the school principal.

The duly signed declaration form must be uploaded on the board’s portal by December 8, 2025, to complete and validate the application process.

