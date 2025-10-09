BSEB Confirms Bihar STET 2025 Exam Date Amid Postponement Rumours

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially clarified that the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 will be conducted as per schedule from October 14, 2025. The clarification came after widespread confusion among candidates following unverified reports suggesting a delay in the STET exam.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially clarified that the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 will be conducted as per schedule from October 14, 2025, dismissing rumours of postponement circulating online.

The clarification came after widespread confusion among candidates following unverified reports suggesting a delay in the STET exam due to the Bihar Public Service Commission’s (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-4) being postponed and speculation over the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11.

In an official statement shared on social media, the BSEB reaffirmed that there is no change in the STET 2025 exam date. The board said, “Bihar School Examination Board had published Notification No. PR 245/2025 in various newspapers on 01.10.2025, according to which Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 14.10.2025. There has been no change to the above date. Information regarding the committee can be found on BSEB's verified social media accounts on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.”

The BSEB further urged candidates to follow only the official website and verified social media handles of the board for accurate updates and avoid being misled by unverified sources or unofficial websites.

Over five lakh candidates are expected to appear for STET 2025, which will be held across multiple shifts for secondary and higher secondary subjects starting from October 14. The board has also ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place to conduct the examination smoothly and on time.

This clarification has brought much-needed relief to thousands of candidates preparing for the upcoming state-level teacher eligibility test.