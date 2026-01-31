bseb

BSEB Class 12 Exams 2026 to Begin February 2; Board Issues Important Exam Day Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2026
14:11 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has instructed all district administrations to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against malpractice and take firm action against any attempt to disrupt the fairness and integrity of the examination process
The BSEB Class 12 admit cards 2026 have been released on the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examination 2026 starting February 2 for around 13.18 lakh students across 1,761 examination centres in the state. Ahead of the exams, the board has issued exam day guidelines for students.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has instructed all district administrations to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against malpractice and take firm action against any attempt to disrupt the fairness and integrity of the examination process. Emphasising the importance of conducting examinations smoothly, the board stated that fair and malpractice-free exams are crucial for the academic future of students.

To ensure efficient coordination and quick resolution of issues during the examination period, the board has set up a 24×7 control room, which will become operational from 6 am on February 1. The control room can be reached at 0612-2232227 and 0612-2232257. In addition, WhatsApp groups have been created to improve communication between the board and district authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSEB Class 12 admit cards 2026 have been released on the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com. However, students must collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

The Intermediate examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will commence at 9:30 am, while the afternoon shift will begin at 2:00 pm.

According to the exam day guidelines, students must report to their examination centres well in advance, as the gates will close 30 minutes before the start of the examination. For the morning shift, entry will begin at 8:30 am, and gates will close at 9:00 am. For the afternoon shift, entry will start at 1:00 pm, with gates closing at 1:30 pm.

Students have been advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time and follow all instructions issued by the board to avoid inconvenience on the day of the examination.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2026
14:12 PM
bseb Class 12 Bihar Board
Similar stories
CMAT 2026

CMAT Answer Key 2026 Released! Download Steps, Link and Objection Submission Guide

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

KVS, NVS Release Tier 1 Answer Key and OMR Sheets for Recruitment Exam 2026

XAT 2026

XLRI Releases XAT 2026 Cutoffs for PGDM Courses, PI Calls Issued: Check Category-Wise. . .

Research Programmes

University of Hyderabad, ICMR-NIN Sign MoU for Joint PhD and Research Programmes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CMAT 2026

CMAT Answer Key 2026 Released! Download Steps, Link and Objection Submission Guide

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

KVS, NVS Release Tier 1 Answer Key and OMR Sheets for Recruitment Exam 2026

SEBI

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, Cut-off Inside

Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts International Conference on Emerging Trend. . .

XAT 2026

XLRI Releases XAT 2026 Cutoffs for PGDM Courses, PI Calls Issued: Check Category-Wise. . .

Research Programmes

University of Hyderabad, ICMR-NIN Sign MoU for Joint PhD and Research Programmes

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality