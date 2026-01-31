BSEB Class 12 Exams 2026 to Begin February 2; Board Issues Important Exam Day Guidelines

Summary BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has instructed all district administrations to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against malpractice and take firm action against any attempt to disrupt the fairness and integrity of the examination process The BSEB Class 12 admit cards 2026 have been released on the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the Class 12 (Intermediate) annual examination 2026 starting February 2 for around 13.18 lakh students across 1,761 examination centres in the state. Ahead of the exams, the board has issued exam day guidelines for students.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore has instructed all district administrations to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against malpractice and take firm action against any attempt to disrupt the fairness and integrity of the examination process. Emphasising the importance of conducting examinations smoothly, the board stated that fair and malpractice-free exams are crucial for the academic future of students.

To ensure efficient coordination and quick resolution of issues during the examination period, the board has set up a 24×7 control room, which will become operational from 6 am on February 1. The control room can be reached at 0612-2232227 and 0612-2232257. In addition, WhatsApp groups have been created to improve communication between the board and district authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSEB Class 12 admit cards 2026 have been released on the official website, intermediate.biharboardonline.com. However, students must collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

The Intermediate examinations will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will commence at 9:30 am, while the afternoon shift will begin at 2:00 pm.

According to the exam day guidelines, students must report to their examination centres well in advance, as the gates will close 30 minutes before the start of the examination. For the morning shift, entry will begin at 8:30 am, and gates will close at 9:00 am. For the afternoon shift, entry will start at 1:00 pm, with gates closing at 1:30 pm.

Students have been advised to strictly adhere to the reporting time and follow all instructions issued by the board to avoid inconvenience on the day of the examination.