Bihar STET 2025 Admit Card Release Date Announced - Exam Pattern & Qualifying Marks

Summary The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 admit card release date. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registered user ID and password.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that the admit card for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025 will be released on October 11. Candidates aiming to qualify for teaching posts across the state can download their hall tickets from the official portal, bsebstet.org, ahead of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) scheduled for October 14, 2025.

To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their registered user ID and password. The board has advised applicants to carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre for verification purposes.

Steps to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025

Visit the official BSEB website.

Click on the “Login” option on the homepage.

Enter the user ID and password.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Exam Pattern & Qualifying Marks

The STET 2025 will be conducted in an objective-type format with multiple-choice questions. Importantly, there will be no negative marking. To qualify, candidates must secure at least 50% marks if they belong to the General category, 45.5% for BC, 42.5% for EBC, and 40% for SC, ST, and PwBD categories.

Those who clear the test will receive a passing certificate valid for a lifetime, enabling them to apply for teaching positions in Bihar schools.