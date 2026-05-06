Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO Paid Internship 2026 Launched for Engineering Students - Vacancy, Application Details

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
13:21 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for a paid internship programme at the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences.
According to the official notification, a total of eight internship positions are available under the programme.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for a paid internship programme at the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences. Engineering students interested in gaining research exposure can apply through the official DRDO website before the deadline of May 15, 2026.

According to the official notification, a total of eight internship positions are available under the programme. Final-year students pursuing BE/BTech as well as postgraduate students enrolled in ME/MTech courses for the academic year 2026–27 are eligible to apply.

Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Mechanical Engineering - DIPAS, Delhi (2 posts) and DIBER, Haldwani (1 post)
  • Computer Science Engineering - DIPAS, Delhi (1 post)
  • Electronics Engineering - DIPAS, Delhi (1 post) and DIBER, Haldwani (1 post)
  • Electrical Engineering - DIBER, Haldwani (1 post)

The internship is scheduled to commence from July 1, 2026, and will run for a duration of six months. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹30,000, which will be disbursed in two instalments—₹15,000 after the completion of three months and the remaining ₹15,000 at the end of six months. However, the stipend is subject to maintaining a minimum attendance of 15 working days per month.

The institute has clearly stated that candidates who fail to complete the full six-month tenure will not be awarded an internship certificate, making it essential for selected students to fulfil the entire duration of the programme.

Application Process and Requirements

To apply, candidates must submit a duly filled application form along with required documents to the official address of DIPAS, located in Timarpur, Delhi. Applicants are required to mention “Application for Paid Internship with Discipline” on the envelope, specifying their field of study.

After selection, candidates will need to complete additional formalities, including obtaining a police verification certificate prior to joining. They must also submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their college principal, confirming that the student is permitted to undertake the internship and will meet the minimum attendance requirements. Depending on the allocation, selected candidates may be placed at DIPAS, Delhi, or DIBER, Haldwani.

The internship offers a valuable opportunity for engineering students to gain hands-on experience in defence research and allied sciences, while working under one of India’s premier research organisations. Candidates are advised to visit the official DRDO portal for detailed guidelines and application procedures.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
13:22 PM
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) internship engineering student
Similar stories
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

CIC Recommends Inclusion of Sub-Caste Data in UPSC Civil Services Results; Read Detai. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE R3 Policy Update: Board Issues Fresh Guidelines on Class 6 Third Language Implem. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCM City Intimation Slip Issued for Session 2 - Download Link, Admit Car. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Final Answer Key Released - Questions Deleted for Engineering, Pharmacy Exa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CBSE 2026

CBSE R3 Policy Update: Board Issues Fresh Guidelines on Class 6 Third Language Implem. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

CIC Recommends Inclusion of Sub-Caste Data in UPSC Civil Services Results; Read Detai. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCM City Intimation Slip Issued for Session 2 - Download Link, Admit Car. . .

KEAM 2026

KEAM 2026 Final Answer Key Released - Questions Deleted for Engineering, Pharmacy Exa. . .

CBSE 2026

CBSE Class X Second Board Exam 2026 - Admit Card Out; Board Issues Dress Code and Gui. . .

GSEB

GSEB SSC Result 2026 Out, Pass Percent Rises: Gujarat Board Announces Grade-Wise List. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality