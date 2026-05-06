DRDO Paid Internship 2026 Launched for Engineering Students - Vacancy, Application Details

Summary The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for a paid internship programme at the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences. According to the official notification, a total of eight internship positions are available under the programme.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened applications for a paid internship programme at the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences. Engineering students interested in gaining research exposure can apply through the official DRDO website before the deadline of May 15, 2026.

According to the official notification, a total of eight internship positions are available under the programme. Final-year students pursuing BE/BTech as well as postgraduate students enrolled in ME/MTech courses for the academic year 2026–27 are eligible to apply.

Vacancy Details

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Mechanical Engineering - DIPAS, Delhi (2 posts) and DIBER, Haldwani (1 post)

Computer Science Engineering - DIPAS, Delhi (1 post)

Electronics Engineering - DIPAS, Delhi (1 post) and DIBER, Haldwani (1 post)

Electrical Engineering - DIBER, Haldwani (1 post)

The internship is scheduled to commence from July 1, 2026, and will run for a duration of six months. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of ₹30,000, which will be disbursed in two instalments—₹15,000 after the completion of three months and the remaining ₹15,000 at the end of six months. However, the stipend is subject to maintaining a minimum attendance of 15 working days per month.

The institute has clearly stated that candidates who fail to complete the full six-month tenure will not be awarded an internship certificate, making it essential for selected students to fulfil the entire duration of the programme.

Application Process and Requirements

To apply, candidates must submit a duly filled application form along with required documents to the official address of DIPAS, located in Timarpur, Delhi. Applicants are required to mention “Application for Paid Internship with Discipline” on the envelope, specifying their field of study.

After selection, candidates will need to complete additional formalities, including obtaining a police verification certificate prior to joining. They must also submit a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their college principal, confirming that the student is permitted to undertake the internship and will meet the minimum attendance requirements. Depending on the allocation, selected candidates may be placed at DIPAS, Delhi, or DIBER, Haldwani.

The internship offers a valuable opportunity for engineering students to gain hands-on experience in defence research and allied sciences, while working under one of India’s premier research organisations. Candidates are advised to visit the official DRDO portal for detailed guidelines and application procedures.

Read the official notice here.