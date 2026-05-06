MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 PCM City Intimation Slip Issued for Session 2 - Download Link, Admit Card Updates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 May 2026
11:56 AM

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Summary
The State CET Cell Maharashtra, has released the city intimation slip for the MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 examination.
Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test can now download their city allotment details from the official website.

The State CET Cell Maharashtra has released the city intimation slip for the MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 examination. Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test can now download their city allotment details from the MAHACET official portal using their registered email ID and password.

The city intimation slip provides candidates with advance information about their allotted exam city, enabling them to plan travel and accommodation arrangements ahead of the examination. It is an important pre-admit card document, but it does not serve as an entry pass to the exam hall.

According to the official schedule, the admit card for MHT CET 2026 PCM Session 2 will be released on May 8, 2026. The PCM group examinations are set to be conducted between May 12 and May 16, while the PCB group exams will take place earlier, on May 10 and 11, 2026.

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Steps to Download MHT CET PCM City Intimation Slip

To access the city intimation slip, candidates need to visit the official MAHACET website (cetcell.mahacet.org) and click on the relevant link available on the homepage. After selecting the PCM group, applicants must enter their login credentials, including email ID and password. Once submitted, the city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download and keep a printed copy for future reference.

The city intimation slip includes key details such as the candidate’s name, photograph, application number, allotted exam city, and scheduled exam date. It also contains important instructions that candidates must follow on the day of the examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of admit cards and further examination guidelines.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 06 May 2026
11:57 AM
MHT CET 2026 Maharashtra Common Entrance Test exam city allotment PCM Group
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