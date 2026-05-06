NTA Allows City Change Option as CUET UG 2026 Candidates Flag Distant Exam Centres

Summary Students assigned centres outside their chosen locations can now log in to the official portal and opt for available vacant slots in alternate cities Addressing the issue, the NTA also shared detailed insights into the logistical challenges of conducting one of the world’s largest computer-based examinations

The National Testing Agency has released admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test on May 5, triggering concerns among candidates who reported being allotted examination centres far from their preferred cities.

In response, the agency has opened a reallocation window for affected candidates. Students assigned centres outside their chosen locations can now log in to the official portal and opt for available vacant slots in alternate cities. The facility is being offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Addressing the issue, the NTA also shared detailed insights into the logistical challenges of conducting one of the world’s largest computer-based examinations.

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According to the agency, a total of 15,68,866 candidates have registered for CUET UG 2026. With each candidate allowed to choose up to five subjects, this has resulted in approximately 67,56,321 test instances and 12,906 unique subject combinations. The examination is scheduled to be conducted across 35 shifts nationwide.

The NTA highlighted that nearly 43% of candidates are concentrated in just three regions — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi — further complicating centre allocation.

Officials clarified that assigning exam centres is not merely a matter of matching candidates to cities. Each allocation must account for three simultaneous constraints: the candidate’s preferred city, their specific combination of subjects, and the designated shift in which those subjects are scheduled.

The agency said these overlapping factors significantly limit flexibility, often leading to candidates being allotted centres outside their top preferences.

The reallocation window is expected to ease some of these concerns, though availability will depend on vacant slots in alternative cities.