Bihar STET

Bihar STET 2025: BSEB Issues Notice for Female Candidates Regarding Application Correction

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Nov 2025
13:23 PM

File Image

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued an important notification for female candidates who appeared for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025.
The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted from October 14 to November 16 across the state.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued an important notification for female candidates who appeared for the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2025. The board has allowed applicants to correct instances where their husband’s name was mistakenly entered in place of their father’s name in the online application form. The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted from October 14 to November 16, 2025, across the state.

According to the official notice, eligible female candidates can update their father’s name from November 29 to December 3, 2025, by logging in to the official website - bsebstet.org - using their application number or login ID and password. The board has clearly stated that no corrections will be accepted after December 3, making this the final window for rectifying such errors.

Meanwhile, the board recently closed the Bihar STET 2025 answer key objection window on November 28. Candidates were required to pay an objection fee of ₹50 per question, with the maximum cap fixed at ₹250. This means even if a candidate challenged more than five questions, the total fee did not exceed ₹250. Earlier, the last date for raising objections was November 27, which was later extended by the board.

Female candidates who entered incorrect information are advised to complete the name amendment process within the stipulated dates to avoid complications later.

Find the direct application correction link here.

Last updated on 29 Nov 2025
13:24 PM
Bihar STET bseb Bihar School Examination Board applications
