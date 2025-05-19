BSEB 10th Special Compartment Exams 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Open- Details Here

Summary Students will be able to access the answer key objection window on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in No objections will be accepted after the given deadline, and any objections raised by any other medium will not be considered

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) opened the objection window for the BSEB matric and compartment exams 2025. Students will be able to access the answer key objection window on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to raise objections against the Class 10 special compartment exam answer key 2025 is May 20 by 4 pm. No objections will be accepted after the given deadline, and any objections raised by any other medium will not be considered.

As per BSEB, a total of 62,273 students registered to appear for the Class 10 matric special and compartment exams 2025, out of which 7,621 students appeared for the matric special exam and 54,652 applied to appear for compartment exams. The exam took place in 114 exam centres, of which 7 exam centres were allotted for 2,954 candidates in the Patna district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSEB Bihar Board matric special and compartment exam time table 2025 last date was May 7. Bihar Board Class 12 special compartment 2025 theory exam was held on May 13, and BSEB inter practical exam was conducted on May 14 and 15.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.