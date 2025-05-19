Matric exam

BSEB 10th Special Compartment Exams 2025 Answer Key Objection Window Open- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 May 2025
13:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Students will be able to access the answer key objection window on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
No objections will be accepted after the given deadline, and any objections raised by any other medium will not be considered

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) opened the objection window for the BSEB matric and compartment exams 2025. Students will be able to access the answer key objection window on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to raise objections against the Class 10 special compartment exam answer key 2025 is May 20 by 4 pm. No objections will be accepted after the given deadline, and any objections raised by any other medium will not be considered.

As per BSEB, a total of 62,273 students registered to appear for the Class 10 matric special and compartment exams 2025, out of which 7,621 students appeared for the matric special exam and 54,652 applied to appear for compartment exams. The exam took place in 114 exam centres, of which 7 exam centres were allotted for 2,954 candidates in the Patna district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSEB Bihar Board matric special and compartment exam time table 2025 last date was May 7. Bihar Board Class 12 special compartment 2025 theory exam was held on May 13, and BSEB inter practical exam was conducted on May 14 and 15.

For further information and details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 19 May 2025
13:45 PM
Matric exam bseb compartment exams
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Withheld for 11 Centres - MP HC Hearing Today; All Updates

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Published! Check Answer Key and Result Release Date. . .

CBSE

CBSE Schools to Set Up ‘Sugar Boards’ - What Is It and How Will It Help Students?. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Result Declared - Check Link and Admission Updates!

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

NEET UG 2025 Result to be Withheld for 11 Centres - MP HC Hearing Today; All Updates

JEE Advanced 2025

JEE Advanced 2025 Question Papers Published! Check Answer Key and Result Release Date. . .

CBSE

CBSE Schools to Set Up ‘Sugar Boards’ - What Is It and How Will It Help Students?. . .

NCHMJEE

NCHM JEE 2025 Result Declared - Check Link and Admission Updates!

CLAT 2025

CLAT Counselling 2025 Registration Begins - Check Schedule and Detailed Process

CLAT 2025

CLAT UG 2025 Revised Results Out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Scores and Merit List Up. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality