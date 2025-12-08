Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE)

Odisha Board Releases Class 10 HSE Exam Time Table 2026; Check Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Dec 2025
Summary
The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has officially released the Odisha Board HSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2026.
As per the schedule, the High School Certificate (HSE) examinations for Class 10 will be held from February 19 to March 2, 2026.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has officially released the Odisha Board HSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2026. As per the schedule, the High School Certificate (HSE) examinations for Class 10 will be held from February 19 to March 2, 2026, in a single morning shift from 10 AM to 12.30 PM.

The Odisha HSE 2026 timetable outlines essential details such as subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important exam-day guidelines. The board has also reminded students that they must carry their admit cards to the examination centres for verification.

Alongside the Class 10 schedule, the Odisha Board has announced that the Class 12 exams for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will take place from February 18 to March 21, 2026.

Odisha Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2026 Announced - Practical/Internals to be Held in 2 Slots
Odisha Board Class 12 Exam Dates 2026 Announced - Practical/Internals to be Held in 2 Slots

According to media reports, the subject-wise examination dates for the Odisha Class 10 HSE 2026 are as follows:

  • February 19: First Language (Bengali, Odia, Alt. English, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu)
  • February 21: Second Language (English, Hindi)
  • February 22: TLV Practical
  • February 23: Third Language
  • February 25: Science
  • February 27: Social Science
  • March 2: Mathematics

Prior to the theory examinations, the board will also conduct the Odisha Class 10 practical exams, with dates to be announced by respective schools.

Students are advised to stay updated with all official notifications from BSE Odisha.

