Bihar government

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 OUT at bpssc.bihar.gov.in- Get Direct Link to Download Inside

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Mar 2025
16:41 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results through the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in
This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 305 posts in the organisation

The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission published BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 on March 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results through the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSSC Steno ASI exam took place on February 23, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 305 posts in the organisation.

A total of 18726 candidates appeared in the first paper, and 17717 candidates' answer sheets were evaluated. A total of 16394 candidates passed the first paper. For Paper 2, a total of 18721 candidates appeared for the exam out of which answer sheets of 15847 candidates were evaluated. A 9536 candidates obtained minimum qualifying marks.

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website- bpssc.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers
  4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further use

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024: Direct Link

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 12 Mar 2025
16:41 PM
Bihar government BPSSC Results out
