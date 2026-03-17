Bihar Police SI Prelims Result 2026 Announced: Link, Merit List and Qualifying Details

Summary The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the result of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary Examination. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now access their results through the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the result of the Bihar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Preliminary Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now access their results through the official website, bpssc.bihar.gov.in. According to the commission, a total of 35,857 candidates have successfully cleared the preliminary stage and will move forward to the next phase of the selection process.

The result has been released in the form of a PDF document containing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the mains examination. Aspirants can download the merit list from the official portal and search for their roll numbers to confirm their qualification status.

Steps to Check Bihar Police SI Result

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To check the result, candidates should visit the official website at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “Latest Notices/Results” section. Then select the link titled “Result of Preliminary Written Examination for the Post of Police Sub-Inspector in Home (Police) Dept., Govt. of Bihar – Advt. No. 05/2025.” After opening the PDF file, candidates can download it and use the search option (Ctrl+F) to find their roll number in the merit list.

The recruitment drive conducted by BPSSC aims to fill 1,799 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police in the Home (Police) Department of the Government of Bihar. The preliminary examination witnessed a large number of applicants, highlighting the strong competition for the available positions.

As per the official statistics, a total of 10,36,702 candidates had registered for the preliminary examination. Out of these, 7,26,231 candidates appeared for the written test. However, 29,272 candidates were disqualified due to various procedural errors and violations during the examination process.

The commission reported several reasons for disqualification. Fourteen candidates were removed for misconduct during the exam. A significant number of candidates—14,591—were disqualified for entering incorrect roll numbers on their OMR answer sheets. Additionally, 9,992 candidates wrote incorrect question booklet numbers, while 529 candidates failed to sign their OMR sheets. Another 1,139 candidates did not write the required Hindi paragraph, 2,851 candidates did not write the English paragraph, and 156 candidates failed to write both the Hindi and English paragraphs.

After excluding these disqualified candidates, the answer sheets of 6,96,959 candidates were evaluated to prepare the final list of candidates eligible for the next stage. Those who have qualified in the preliminary examination will now be able to appear for the Bihar Police SI mains examination.

Candidates must successfully clear several stages to secure final selection in the recruitment process. After the mains examination, shortlisted applicants will have to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and document verification before the final merit list is prepared.

Find the direct result download link here.