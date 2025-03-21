BPSC releases official calendar for upcoming examinations on bpsc.bih.nic.in - Details

Summary Candidates appearing in various examinations of the BPSC can check the exam calendar from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in The dates include those for Civil Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor, Principal, Vice Principal, Lower Division Clerk and other major exams

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official calendar for the upcoming examinations on its official website. Candidates appearing in various examinations of the BPSC can check the exam calendar from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The dates include those for Civil Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor, Principal, Vice Principal, Lower Division Clerk and other major exams.

As per the official schedule, the Integrated CCE 70th Mains Exam will be conducted on April 25, 26, 28, 29 and 30, 2025.

A total of 21,581 candidates have qualified the 70th BPSC CCE preliminary exam. The 70th BPSC PT exam was held on December 13. The cancelled exam was held on January 4 at the Bapu Examination Auditorium.

The registration process for the main exam closed on March 17. The main exam will have four papers, namely General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1, General Studies Paper 2 and an optional subject paper.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the main exam and the subsequent interview round. BPSC has announced a total of 2035 vacancies for various administrative posts.