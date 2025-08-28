BPSC

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Registration for 935 Vacancies Begins at bpsc.bihar.gov.in- Direct Link Here

Posted on 28 Aug 2025
The Bihar Public Service Commission is set to open the registration window for recruitment of 935 posts of Assistant Education Development Officer under the Education Department from Wednesday, August 27, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can now submit their applications on the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the recruitment drive is September 26, 2025. To be eligible, candidates must hold a Graduation or Bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Further, applicants should be minimum 21 years of age as on August 1, 2025. The maximum age is 37 years for unreserved male, 40 years for Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class (male and female) and unreserved female. For Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe (male and female) candidates, the maximum age is 42 years.

Candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs 100. In case, candidates do not add an Aadhaar Card for their identity details, they will need to pay Rs 200 for biometric charges.

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

  1. Go to the official website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer, when active
  3. Complete the one time registration (OTR) process
  4. Login to your account with the registered details
  5. Fill in the the application form, upload documents, and pay the application fee
  6. Verify details and submit the application
  7. Download the confirmation page
  8. Keep a printout for future reference
