BPSC

BPSC 71st Prelims 2025 Not Postponed: Commission Confirms Exam Will Be Held on Sept 13

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Sep 2025
13:57 PM

File Image

Summary
The Commission reaffirmed that the exam will be conducted as scheduled on September 13, 2025
BPSC has urged all candidates to remain cautious and not fall prey to fake news or unverified updates

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued an official clarification dismissing rumours surrounding the postponement of the 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025. The Commission reaffirmed that the exam will be conducted as scheduled on September 13, 2025.

In a post shared on its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), BPSC addressed the misinformation being circulated by a section of teachers, coaching institute heads, and other individuals, which falsely claimed that the preliminary examination had been delayed.

“Some people are circulating fabricated and misleading information regarding the postponement of the 71st BPSC Prelims. These rumours are baseless. The exam will be held on September 13, 2025, as announced,” the Commission stated.

BPSC has urged all candidates to remain cautious and not fall prey to fake news or unverified updates. The Commission reiterated that any official communication—including exam schedules, admit card releases, and exam centre details—will be published only through the following channels:

  • The official BPSC website: bpsc.bih.nic.in
  • Its verified X (Twitter) handle
  • Official press statements and notices

The Commission emphasized that no information from unauthorized sources, including private coaching platforms or unofficial social media pages, should be trusted for exam-related updates.

The 71st BPSC Combined Competitive Examination is a highly sought-after recruitment process that selects candidates for key administrative positions in the Bihar state government. With competition expected to be intense, this clarification comes as a much-needed assurance for thousands of aspirants.

Last updated on 01 Sep 2025
13:57 PM
BPSC BPSC 71st Prelims
