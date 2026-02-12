MHT CET 2026 Registration Deadline Extended for PCM and PCB Groups - Revised Date Here

Summary The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced an extension of the registration deadline for MHT CET 2026 for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. The extension applies to candidates from both the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams.

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has announced an extension of the registration deadline for MHT CET 2026 for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. The extension applies to candidates from both the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams.As per the latest notification issued by the CET Cell, the online registration process, which began on January 10, 2026, was originally scheduled to conclude on February 12, 2026. However, the last date to submit the MHT CET 2026 application form has now been extended to February 20, 2026. The move is expected to benefit candidates who were unable to complete their applications within the earlier deadline.

Interested applicants must visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, to complete their online registration. Candidates are required to fill in all necessary details based on their selected subject group and ensure that all required documents are uploaded correctly. The prescribed application fee must also be paid before the extended deadline to successfully submit the form.

The MHT CET 2026 registration is open to students who have either passed or are appearing for their Class 12 board examinations in 2026 with the relevant subjects. Candidates opting for the PCM group are eligible to apply for engineering courses, while those selecting the PCB group can apply for pharmacy and agriculture-related programmes. Applicants are advised to thoroughly check the eligibility criteria and document requirements before final submission to avoid discrepancies.

The CET Cell has also highlighted that mandatory information such as Aadhaar details and APAAR ID must be provided during the registration process. Failure to furnish these required identifiers may lead to delays in application processing.

Following the closure of the registration window on February 20, 2026, candidates can focus on preparing for the MHT CET 2026 examination. The entrance test will continue to be conducted in separate sessions for PCM and PCB groups. The detailed examination schedule and admission-related updates will be released separately by the CET Cell in due course.