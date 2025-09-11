Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Centre Announced; Check Important Guidelines Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Sep 2025
Summary
The BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 will be held on September 13, from 12 noon to 2 PM, across 912 examination centres in 37 districts of Bihar
The BPSC has issued detailed instructions for candidates regarding timing and conduct at the examination centres

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam centre names and codes for the upcoming 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE). The BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 will be held on September 13, from 12 noon to 2 PM, across 912 examination centres in 37 districts of Bihar.

Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their BPSC 71st CCE Prelims admit card 2025 from the official website — bpsconline.bihar.gov.in. The district allotted to each candidate is mentioned on the e-admit card.

While downloading the admit card, candidates must ensure that both the roll number and barcode are clearly visible. It is essential to carry a printed copy of the admit card on the exam day, as it will be checked at the entrance and during the examination.

The BPSC has issued detailed instructions for candidates regarding timing and conduct at the examination centres. Entry to the exam premises will begin at 9:30 AM, and no candidate will be allowed to enter after 11:00 AM, which is one hour before the exam begins.

BPSC 71st Prelims CCE 2025: Important Exam Day Guidelines

  • Candidates must report to the designated centre at least 2.5 hours before the exam begins.
  • Entry closes strictly at 11:00 AM. Latecomers will not be permitted under any circumstances.
  • Electronic items are strictly prohibited. This includes: Mobile phones Calculators Bluetooth devices Wi-Fi gadgets Electronic pens Smart watches Pagers
  • Mobile phones
  • Calculators
  • Bluetooth devices
  • Wi-Fi gadgets
  • Electronic pens
  • Smart watches
  • Pagers

Violation of these guidelines may lead to disqualification or legal action under examination malpractice rules.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions provided on the admit card and visit their allotted centres in advance if unfamiliar with the location. For additional updates and notifications, aspirants should keep checking the official BPSC website.

