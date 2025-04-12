BPSC 70th CEE Mains Admit Card 2025 Today at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Details Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the exam can get their e-admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in According to the schedule, the Bihar Public Service Commission 70th Mains exam will be conducted on April 25, 2025, April 26, 2025, April 28, 2025, April 29, 2025, and on April 30, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission will release its BPSC 70th CCE Mains admit card today, April 12, 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can get their e-admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the Bihar Public Service Commission 70th Mains exam will be conducted on April 25, 2025, April 26, 2025, April 28, 2025, April 29, 2025, and on April 30, 2025, for a total of 2,035 vacancies. As per the BPSC notice, detailed information regarding the exam centre code will be made available on April 22, 2025.

The cut off marks for posts/ services under CCE is 91 for unreserved, 81 for unreserved female, 83 for EWS, 73 for EWS female, 70 for SC, 55 for SC female, 65 for ST and ST female.

ADVERTISEMENT

BPSC 70th CEE Mains Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in Login with earlier provided username and password Click on download admit card Take a printout for exam day

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates are advised to contact the exam-conducting authorities at least one week before the exam begins. Candidates are advised to print out the e-admit card and bring it to the exam centre along with a valid photo identity card.