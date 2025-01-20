BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Re-exam Answer Key Issued at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Know Last Date to Challenge

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the re-exam conducted on January 4, 2025 will now be able to download the answer key from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in The BPSC 70th CCE answer key or OMR sheet can be downloaded from the official website from January 19 till January 21, 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) issued the provisional answer key for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates who have appeared for the re-exam conducted on January 4, 2025 will now be able to download the answer key from the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC 70th CCE answer key or OMR sheet can be downloaded from the official website from January 19 till January 21, 2025. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the answer key can do so up to January 21, 2025.

The notice reads, “All the candidates appearing in the Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination held on 13.12.2024 and Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Re-Examination held on 04.01.2025 are informed that they can download their OMR Sheet (Answer Sheet) by visiting the Commission's website https://bpsc.bihar.gov.in from 3:00 pm on 19.01.2025 to 21.01.2025 by logging in to their dashboard.”

“In case of any kind of error in the downloaded OMR Sheet, objections can be raised on Email Id-examcontroller-bpsc@gov.in till 21.01.2025. No objection will be considered after 21.01.2025. Also, in case of not downloading the OMR Sheet by 21.01.2025, the Commission will not provide a photocopy of the OMR Sheet later. Objections received through any other medium and objections received after the said due date will not be considered,” the notice further added.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Re-exam Answer Key: Steps to download

Go to the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the OMR sheet link Go to the login page and enter the required credentials The BPSC 70th Prelims OMR Sheet PDF will appear on your screen, download it Check the responses and raise objections, if any, by uploading supporting documents and paying the required fee

