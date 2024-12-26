BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 Re-Exam Release Date Announced- Details Here

Summary This recruitment drive will fill up 2027 posts in various departments across the state As per the schedule, Bihar Prelims re-examination will be held on January 4, 2025 in a single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm

The Bihar Public Service Commission declared the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 for a re-exam release date. The official notice on admit card release date is available to candidates on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Interested candidates will be able to download the admit card from the mentioned official website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2027 posts in various departments across the state. As per the schedule, Bihar Prelims re-examination will be held on January 4, 2025 in a single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm. The BPSC CCE prelims admit card for re-exam will be released on December 27, 2024. Candidates whose exam got cancelled in the Patna centre will be able to download their admit cards from the bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

Go to the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details The admit card will be displayed on the screen Check the admit card and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.